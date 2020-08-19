The city of Farmington is accepting statement of interest applications until Aug. 31 for the City Council vacancy for Ward 1, Position 2 . Please use ward map on the city's website to confirm you are in Ward 1.
Please email application to Mayor Ernie L. Penn at [email protected] or mail to City of Farmington, P.O. Box 150, Farmington, AR 72730.
