2020 Lincoln Football Schedules by Mark Humphrey | August 26, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

LINCOLN VARSITY FOOTBALL

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 28^at Elkins^7 p.m.

Sept. 4^Westville, Okla.^7 p.m.

Sept. 11^Huntsville^7 p.m.

Sept. 18^Bye

Sept. 25^at Hackett*^7 p.m.

Oct. 2^West Fork*^7 p.m.

Oct. 9^at Greenland*^7 p.m.

Oct. 16^Mansfield*^7 p.m.

Oct. 23^Charleston*^7 p.m.

Oct. 30^at Lavaca*^7 p.m.

Nov. 6^at Cedarville*^7 p.m.

  • -- 3A-1 Conference game

LINCOLN SEVENTH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 27^Elkins^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Sept. 3^at Westville, Okla.^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Sept. 10^at Huntsville^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Sept. 17^Cedarville^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Sept. 24^Hackett*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Oct. 1^at West Fork*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Oct. 8^Greenland*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Oct. 15^at Mansfield*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Oct. 22^at Charleston*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

Oct. 29^Lavaca*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH

  • -- 3A-1 Conference game

