LINCOLN VARSITY FOOTBALL
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 28^at Elkins^7 p.m.
Sept. 4^Westville, Okla.^7 p.m.
Sept. 11^Huntsville^7 p.m.
Sept. 18^Bye
Sept. 25^at Hackett*^7 p.m.
Oct. 2^West Fork*^7 p.m.
Oct. 9^at Greenland*^7 p.m.
Oct. 16^Mansfield*^7 p.m.
Oct. 23^Charleston*^7 p.m.
Oct. 30^at Lavaca*^7 p.m.
Nov. 6^at Cedarville*^7 p.m.
- -- 3A-1 Conference game
LINCOLN SEVENTH GRADE/JUNIOR HIGH
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 27^Elkins^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Sept. 3^at Westville, Okla.^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Sept. 10^at Huntsville^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Sept. 17^Cedarville^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Sept. 24^Hackett*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Oct. 1^at West Fork*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Oct. 8^Greenland*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Oct. 15^at Mansfield*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Oct. 22^at Charleston*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
Oct. 29^Lavaca*^5:30 p.m.^7th/JH
- -- 3A-1 Conference game
