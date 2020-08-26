I have heard no new NEWS, but some of much concern, to mail or not to mail the voting ballots.

Voting as usual is to be available locally, with curtains between the voter and workers. Each voter will use a new pen, and no one else touches them. All precautions will be taken, and the ballots, as usual, go to Washington County courthouse.

Wear your mask!

Have your noticed? The Census forms were mailed, and it isn't settled yet. This could be the same now, with too much mail, too much, too late.

Our butane bill goes to Dallas, and I always gave at least five days to arrive there. One time I got the bill and a $5 charge for "late payment." I immediately had the bill sent through the bank from then on. Last Christmas, a grandson gave me a regular shower of gifts, including a Razorback cover, and a box of Gluten-free products, so a real thank you was in order. I sent it right after Christmas, and the last off February (6 or 7 weeks later) the card was returned to me, with "Not able to deliver or forward." It had name, address, P.O. Box number, town, state and zip code. What was not to deliver? There have been other instances. If one person has this much trouble, how about millions?

And time flies! September already and it is National youth pastor appreciation month, National coupon, united planet, flower, internet safety, biscuit, honey, mushroom, chicken, potato, rice, and be kind to editors and writers month.

V.E. Day is Sept. 2, Labor Day Sept. 7, Patriots Day Sept. 11, and Grandparents Day Sept. 13.

Happy birthday to Caitlyn Vanatta, Troy Bradley, George Schooler, Brooklyn Roy, Aiden Barbosa and Alexa Barbosa (twins), Mallory Pruitt and Noah Pruitt (twins), Rebecca Pitts, Jimmy Huffaker, Bruce Fawver, Margaret Mayhue, Susie Reed.

Happy anniversary to Ramon and Felicia Rameriz, Larry and Betty Bell.

Happy years, all!

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.