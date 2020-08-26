It was brought to our attention that the Opinion column by Maylon Rice which ran in our Aug. 19 issue contained an error.

Issue 2 proposes to reduce term limits for Arkansas legislators from 16 years of service to 12 years, and not to increase the limits from 12 to 16 years as the column mistakenly states.

The issue, if adopted by voters would allow state legislators who had served for 12 consecutive years in the Arkansas House and Senate to be re-elected to the state Legislature after sitting out for four years (two terms in the House or one in the Senate). Currently, after 16 years of service in the House and Senate, the legislator may not again serve in the state Legislature. The proposed amendment, while reducing the length of service, allows a reset of that time limit after being ineligible to serve for four years.

The measure also states that the change in the length of time one may serve in the Legislature from 16 to 12 years applies only to legislators first elected on or after Jan. 1, 2021. The "come back" clause would allow any legislator (including those first elected before Jan. 1, 2021, and under the 16-year limit) to be re-elected to the House or Senate after four years of ineligibility. Those re-elected after four years of ineligibility would then be subject to the 12-year limit.