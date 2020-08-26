Farmington and Prairie Grove police departments and Washington County Sheriffs are joining with law enforcement throughout the nation for the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

During Labor Day weekend, families and friends will be celebrating the end of summer. Sadly, this festive time has also become a dangerous time for America's roads, as many drunk drivers get behind the wheel after celebrating. For this reason, the Washington County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to stop drunk drivers and help save lives.

This high-visibility national enforcement campaign, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," will run through the Labor Day holiday period through Monday, Sept. 7. During this period, law enforcement officers will target drunk drivers through increased patrols in the county. Decreasing the number of impaired drivers and making the roads safer is a continuing goal of the Sheriff's Office.

Funds that allow the increased patrol are provided through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).