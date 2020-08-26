School: Farmington
Nickname: Cardinals
Colors: Red and White
Home Field: Cardinal Stadium
Year Opened: 2019
Playing Surface: Turf
Athletic Director: Beau Thompson
Head coach: Mike Adams (203-143-2 career), (101-78-2 at Farmington), 17 seasons at Farmington, 44 seasons of career which includes volunteer assistant at Fayetteville (1977-1978), assistant at Charleston (1979-1982) and assistant at Fayetteville (1992-1995).
Assistant coaches: Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Spencer Adams, Si Hornbeck, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly
Conference: 5A West (Joined 2014)
Season opener: Aug. 28 at home vs. Rogers Heritage (7A West)
Football State Championships: 1972, 1973
Most Recent Playoff Run: 2011 State 4A Semifinals, 11-3 (Dumas, win 42-6; at Heber Springs, win 28-12; at McGehee, win 26-23; at Malvern, loss 25-49).
Team Strengths: Defensive line.
Team Weaknesses: Inexperienced receivers.
Returning Players: Offensive starters 8; Defensive starters 6
Quarterbacks: Tate Sutton (6-2, 185), senior; Ian Cartright (6-0, 177), senior; Myles Harvey (6-0, 165), junior; Walker McCumber (5-9, 131), junior
Runningbacks: Caden Elsik (5-10, 175), junior; DeCory Thomas (6-2, 165), senior; Jacob Jay (5-6, 143), senior; Josh Cartwright (5-9, 145), junior
Fullbacks: Terrion Swift (6-0, 225), senior; Cade Teague (6-1, 190), senior; Caleb Matthews (6-0, 215), senior
Receivers: Devonte Donovan (6-3, 170), junior; Collin Hummell (5-10, 160), senior; Tate Pickens (5-8, 160), junior; Elliot Thompson (6-0, 175), senior
Tight Ends: Chase Brown (6-2, 185), junior; Caleb Matthews (6-0, 215), junior; James Payne (6-2, 185), senior
Offensive linemen: Garrett Taylor (6-2, 260), senior; Jackson Boudrey (6-1, 244), junior; Jared Jowers (6-0, 212), senior; William Ingraham (5-11, 233), junior; Harry Riffel (6-3, 205), senior; Brody Hill (6-1, 260), senior; Deklin Gardenhire (6-2, 230), junior
Defensive linemen: Josiah Ingraham (6-0, 295), senior; William Ingraham (5-11, 233), junior; Terrion Swift (6-0, 225), senior; Jackson Boudrey (6-1, 244), junior; Brody Hill (6-1, 260), senior; Garrett Taylor (6-2, 260), senior
Linebackers: Hayden Cox (5-11, 190), senior; Caleb Matthews (6-0, 215), senior; James Payne (6-2, 185), senior; Alec Duncan (5-9, 160), junior; Cooper Gardenhire (5-8, 190), sophomore; Hunter Nass (5-9, 190), senior; Andrew Wood (5-10, 176), senior; Braden Bullington (6-0, 230), junior; Cooper Gardenhire (5-8, 190), sophomore;
Defensive backs: DeCory Thomas (6-2, 160), senior; Myles Harvey (6-0, 165), junior; Devonte Donovan (6-3, 170), junior; Jacob Jay (5-6, 143), senior; Parker Jones (5-5, 123), senior; Josh Cartwright (5-9, 145), junior; Tate Pickens (5-8, 160), junior
2019 Overall Record: 6-4
2019 Conference Record: 3-4 (5A West)
2019 Points Scored: 289 (28.9 points-per-game)
2019 Points Allowed: 263 (26.3 points-per-game)
2019 Differential: +2.6
2019 Wins: Prairie Grove (27-7); Alma (31-25); Pea Ridge (24-7); Clarksville (22-21); Huntsville (50-7); Gravette (49-19).
Recent league championships: 2006
Most recent playoff appearance: 2013 (4A)
