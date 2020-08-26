A 2014 honor graduate of Farmington High School, Adam Ness, was listed in the news magazine, "Arkansas Money & Politics," in the July issue.

The July issue of the magazine (known as AMP by its acronym), introduces its inaugural "Future 50," a list of the state's business and political leaders poised to shape the future. "Arkansas Money & Politics" wants to recognize these future drivers of Arkansas' economic, political and even cultural engines.

At 25 years of age, Ness may be one of the youngest people on the list, according to the magazine profiles of all 50 of the honorees.

In writing about the overall list, and this was the magazine's initial compiling of such a list, the magazine wrote:

"'The future depends on what you do today,' Gandhi once said. AMP's Future 50 is helping shape the future of Arkansas, today, and we suspect they'll be doing so for a long time."

According to the magazine, the inaugural list was determined through nominations submitted by AMP readers. Those selected were given a brief biographical sketch and photo in the issue

A former honor graduate of the Class of 2014, Ness is the Inside Sales and Marketing Manager for Entegrity of Little Rock, a new and fast-growing energy concern based in Little Rock.

Ness is the eldest child of Kenny Ness, an occupational therapist at Trinity Rehab and Dee Steele Ness, an employee at Advance Title & Escrow. He has a sister Monica, who recently graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in chemistry.

AMP gave this profile of Ness in its issue:

"Originally from Northwest Arkansas, Ness moved to Little Rock to major in systems engineering while part of the Donaghey Scholars Program at UA-Little Rock.

"During his junior year, he began an internship with Entegrity, an energy services company and solar developer headquartered in downtown Little Rock. In his senior year, while still taking a full course load, Entegrity hired Ness full-time to support the growing company."

"With a technical background and business instincts, Ness took to the multi-disciplinary field of energy and plays roles in Entegrity's business development, regulatory and research-and-development efforts," the profile said.

Dee Ness said her son was fortunate to have the opportunity to work for Entegrity during his junior year at UA-Little Rock.

" His work there, they (Entegrity) asked him to work during his senior year and he was excited to do it," she said.

Ness said he has been at Entegrity coming up on three years in October.

Ness said the company helps public institutions save money by leveraging energy savings for a return on an investment in energy conservation. For example, Ness said, solar is the new "hot" savings, and with the new and right financial incentives, an investment in solar today can show returns for a business almost from day one.

Ness played baseball at Farmington High School and went to UALR, playing baseball on a scholarship for a year or two. But as his studies increased, he said he was able to find a way, by working, while going to college, to turn his studies into helping pay off his education and graduating with a much smaller student debt than many of his fellow college pals.

"The best part for me was I found what I wanted to do, and worked in that industry while in college. I was also fortunate to get a job right out of college doing what I studied to do."

Ness said he is honored to be on the list with so many other notable Arkansans.

He was one of the 50 listed by the magazine that included such notables in the state as: Charu Thomas of Fayetteville, founder of Oculogy, a branding/marketing company; Mike Preston, the Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development for the state of Arkansas; Kevin Tipton of Cabot, President of Dreamline Manufacturing; Jennie Sudduth, a senior regulator with the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corporation; and Alexandria Gladden, a Marketing President of Signature Bank in Springdale.

The issue featuring Adam Ness was dated July 10, 2020.