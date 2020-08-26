PHOTO COURTESY FARMINGTON SCHOOLS Shannon Cantrell, principal of Folsom Elementary in Farmington, adjusts the mask for one of her students Monday on the first day of school. Farmington and Lincoln school districts started school Monday, and Prairie Grove students start today (Aug. 26). All three districts are requiring staff and students to wear face coverings.

