LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Consolidated School District Board of Education at its meeting Aug. 17 approved a solar power project that is projected to save the school $48,000 the first year.

Superintendent Mary Ann Spears told the board that Today's Power was the only bidder on the project. She said it would take a year to purchase land, build out the project and tie into the school district.

The projected savings would be $48,000 for the first year and taper down from there. The project requires no capital outlay from the district. The board gave its OK on the project.

Spears told the board the district has been given the green light for sports and has volleyball, football and golf going on. She said the district is not going to allow cheer, dance and band to travel to away games, but they will perform at home games. Face masks will be required of spectators at games, and only two-thirds capacity will be allowed in gyms.

Spears said all districts have to designate a point of contact for the CARES Act in case of students testing positive for covid-19. She said the district's contact will be school nurse Emily Robins and asked the board to approve paying her a stipend of $5,000, as the role will require some after-hours and weekend work. She added Robins has a great relationship with the department of health. The board approved the stipend.

Spears, along with Learning Services Director Jana Claybrook, briefly mentioned the District Support Plan. The academic piece of the plan would be uploaded to the district's website as soon as the board approved it, Claybrook said.

The plan included seven steps:

1. Lincoln Consolidated School District will ensure the continuity of teaching and learning by providing a guaranteed and viable curriculum that includes blended learning (K-12) and diagnostic assessments (K-8).

2. Lincoln Consolidated School District will address unfinished learning from the prior year by using the Arkansas Playbook: Addressing Unfinished Learning and district developed resources.

3. Lincoln Consolidated School District will utilize a Learning Management System.

4. Lincoln Consolidated School District will schedule teacher training for how to use the LMS.

5. Lincoln Consolidated School District will schedule teacher training for blended learning (delivery of instruction).

6. Lincoln Consolidated School District will provide support for parents and students.

7. Lincoln Consolidated School District will provide a written communication plan for interacting with parents, students and the community.

The board approved the plan.

In other business, the board transferred $54,041 from the operating fund to the building fund to put in a turning lane at the high school and repave the parking lot.