Lincoln Football Profile by Mark Humphrey | August 26, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln quarterback Tyler Brewer (6-5, 215) hungers to show what he can do on the football field after missing much of his junior year with an injury.

Wolves At A Glance

School: Lincoln

Nickname: Wolves

Colors: Maroon and White

Home Field: Wolfpack Stadium

Year Opened: 2013

Playing Surface: Turf

Athletic Director: Deon Birkes

Head Coach: Reed Mendoza,* 0-0 at Lincoln, 0-10 overall (2019 at Dover).

*Mendoza served as Lincoln's Offensive Coordinator and head junior high football coach from 2017-2018; and head baseball coach in 2019.

New Assistant Coaches: J Keith; Mason Wann, Isaac Johnson, and Tyler Asher join Beau Collins, assistant head coach and Defensive Coordinator, on the Lincoln staff for 2020.

Conference: 3A-1*

*Lincoln last competed as a member of the 3A-1 during the 2011 football season.

Season Opener: Aug. 28 at Elkins (4A-1)

Football State Championships: None

Most Recent Playoff Run: 2013 State 4A Quarterfinals, 11-3 (Nashville, win 27-13; at Malvern, win 41-21; at Booneville, loss 0-35).

2019 Overall Record: 5-5

2019 Conference Record: 2-5 (4A-1)

2019 Points Scored: 300 (30.0 points-per-game)

2019 Points Allowed: 281 (28.1 points-per-game)

2019 Differential: +1.9

2019 Wins: Keys, Okla. (41-13); Berryville (39-34); Subiaco Academy (54-7); Green Forest (41-14); Westville, Okla. (56-7)

Most recent league championships: 1956

Team Strengths: Strong senior class, experienced offensive and defensive line, receivers.

Team Weaknesses: Lack of experience at runningback.

Returning Players: Offensive starters 7; Defensive starters 7

Quarterbacks: Tyler Brewer (6-5, 215), senior; Levi Wright (6-4, 240), senior; Brody Bowen (6-0, 155), sophomore

Runningbacks: Caleb Matthews (5-10, 175), junior; Matthew Sheridan (5-8, 175), senior; Lane Sellers (5-9, 150), sophomore

Receivers: Daytin Davis (6-3, 175), senior; Kyler Calvin (5-10, 165), junior; Rafeal Pena (5-5, 135), junior; Weston Massey (5-7, 150), senior

Tight ends: Levi Wright (6-4, 240), senior; Audie Ramsey (6-1, 215), senior; Cody Webb (6-0, 170), senior

Offensive linemen: Noah Moore (6-0, 205), senior; Kris Martinez (5-9, 275), senior; Jamie Garcia (6-0, 230), senior; Mason Beeks (6-2, 215), senior; Val Diaz (6-2, 290), sophomore; Bryce Swinford (6-1, 285), senior; Jose Correa (5-9, 230), senior; Lucas Adkins (6-2, 210), sophomore; Mason Adkins (6-3, 235), sophomore; Sam Murphy (6-2, 300), sophomore

Defensive linemen: Kris Martinez (5-9, 275), senior; Bryce Swinford (6-1, 285), senior; Dakoda Christianson (6-0, 230), junior; Victer Lewis (5-9, 225), junior

Linebackers: Noah Moore (6-0, 205), senior; Levi Wright (6-4, 240), senior; Audie Ramsey (6-1, 215), senior; Caleb Matthews (5-10, 175), junior; Cody Webb (6-0, 170), senior; Rafael Pena (5-5, 135), junior; Eugene Hill (5-9, 150), sophomore; Lane Sellers (5-9, 150), sophomore; Matthew Sheridan (5-8, 175), senior; Brody Bowen (6-0, 155), sophomore

Defensive backs: Daytin Davis (6-3, 175), senior; Matthew Sheridan (5-7, 170), senior; Lincoln Morphis (5-11, 145), junior; Austin Runyon (6-2, 155), senior; Weston Massey (5-7, 150), senior

Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

