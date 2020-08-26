MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman quarterback Cameron Vanzant, shown carrying the football during the 2019 season, will again be a focal point of the junior Cardinal offense.

FARMINGTON -- The junior Cardinals begin their second year as a member of the 7A West Conference for junior high football with a new head coach in Austin Lewis.

Lewis is excited to coach in his hometown of Farmington after coaching at Lincoln from 2012-2019.

"It's kind of been my goal the past few years. I wanted to get back here, a place that helped me grow and mature," Lewis said. "Coming from here, it's always been a dream of mine to get back here and coach and teach where I came from."

Lewis isn't familiar with the 7A West Junior High teams, but surrounded by a knowledgeable staff.

"It's always good to have an experienced staff to rely on, and it's good to talk to these guys, pick their brains, especially being in this conference we're going to be going up against some good talent," Lewis said. "It will make us better in the long run and we all rely on each other to get prepared and we'll keep on doing that week in and week out."

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Freshman Cameron Vanzant returns as starting quarterback.

"He's definitely the leader on the team and one that commands the quarterback position," Lewis said. "With everything that's going on, he'll be a shining spot to work from and to work off as we continue this season."

Talented, athletic Luke Elsik is the backup.

Tailback

Gabriel Burfitt and Russell Hodges provide something of a one-two punch at tailback.

"It's good to be athletic in those positions," Lewis said. "They're pretty stocky and powerful."

Fullback

Cole Cantrell is a guy who can do it all according to Lewis.

"He can run, he can block, he can run routes, he can catch," Lewis said. "He's going to be a guy that we can utilize in all aspects, run and pass."

Receivers

Tall, lanky Hunter Reaves went up and caught a touchdown pass in an Aug. 18 scrimmage against Van Buren.

Brayden Penne and Kasey Lehman both are strong pound-for-pound, fast and run routes well.

"Being able to catch the ball on either side of the field, we'll have good threats," Lewis said.

Tight End

Michael Douglas is a big bodied tight end, capable of catching the ball and another good route runner.

"We've good athletes at all receiver spots and it will be a fun season to have Cameron throw the ball to these guys," Lewis said.

Offensive Line

The starters are: left tackle Keller Kornegay, left guard Quinn Walker, center Hunter Marshall, right guard Kaleb Harris, and right tackle Sawyer Hill.

"Those guys have pretty good size all across the board. They're getting better each day working steps, working rules, being able to power run the football, and help Cameron to throw the ball where it needs to go giving good pass protection," Lewis said.

Reserves include Allen Martinez, Hamilton Hickman and Eli Dennis.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Marshall starts at nose guard with Walker and Harris at the defensive end spots going both ways.

"We got a few guys there switching in and out with them," Lewis said.

Linebackers

Douglas and Hodge play the inside linebackers. Cantrell and Asher Hendrix man strongside outside linebacker. Burfitt lines up at mike and Hill play the wheel linebacker spot. Malachi Strange and Elsik play weak outside linebacker with Gino Gambino.

Secondary

Penne and Lehman start at cornerback with Reaves and Vanzant playing safeties. Reserves seeing spot duty feature: Gavin Brewer and Brandon Waters at cornerback, and Joey Richards at safety.

OVERVIEW

Lewis liked what he saw from his defensive charge mixing it up with Van Buren.

"It's always good for a defense to be fast off the ball and get to the ball as quickly as possible," Lewis said. "They wanted to get to that ball and they were being violent when they got there."

He also saw some things that need improvement.

"What we have to work on is our angles, how we get to the football. Sometimes we put ourselves out of position trying to get to the football fast and they could get yards on us that way," Lewis said. "But, overall, it's a good starting point for our defense to be fast, get to the ball and be violent when we get there."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's junior high team, now coached by Austin Lewis in his first year coming back to his alma-mater, looks to light up the high-tech digital scoreboard at Cardinal Arena this season.