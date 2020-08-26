MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The 2020 Farmington volleyball team comes out for introductions prior to its Monday match against Paris at Cardinal Arena. The Lady Cardinals lost in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-19).

FARMINGTON -- First year Farmington head volleyball coach Greg Pair is still looking for his first win after the Lady Cardinals suffered a season-opening sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-19) Monday at Cardinal Arena.

The bulk of Farmington's 2019 state tournament team graduated including eight players from last season, which was part of wholesale changes to the program with an all-new coaching staff for 2020. Besides Pair also new are head junior high coach Anna Johnson with Angie Browning in charge of seventh grade.

The first set changed momentum early when a point was taken away that would have given the Lady Cardinals a 6-5 lead, but officials ruled an illegal substitution occurred and awarded the point to Paris reversing the score.

Paris capitalized scoring 10 unanswered points to grab a 15-5 advantage and never looked back. The Lady Eagles had just one kill during the run with the majority of points coming off Farmington miscues. Morgan Brye followed a block by smashing a kill at the outside hitter spot to keep Farmington within 16-8. Melodie Lo's ace brought Paris to game-point and after a net serve by the Eagles, Alyssa Komp put the set away with a kill and Paris took game one, 25-17.

Farmington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set on Remington Adams' ace and led 10-9 on Brooke Purifoy's ace before Paris rattled off six straight points to move ahead 15-10. Addison Fenton pounded a kill and Brye added an ace followed by a pair of Paris mistakes to fashion a 4-0 mini run reducing the deficit to 19-17. Paris coach Jordan Devine took time-out and the Eagles closed out the set by scoring six of the final 11 points. Komp's kill made the final 25-22 posturing Paris to go for a sweep and they did winning game three, 25-19.

Fenton was forced to sub out with Farmington leading 15-14 in the third set due to blood. Paris seized the opportunity to end the match by going on an 11-4 run to win game three, 25-19.

The Lady Eagles won the JV tiebreaker, 15-10.

Pair wasn't available immediately after the match. Due to covid-19 restrictions the Farmington team left the playing floor once the final point was scored. Tuesday Farmington traveled to Gravette to begin conference play, then faces Gentry on Thursday at home.