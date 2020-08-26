PRAIRIE GROVE

Kenny Barnett, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order.

Daniel Alvarado, 23, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Aug. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffany Kendall, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 7 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louis Mack, 41, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tiffany Jones, 48, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Georgia Kistler, 19, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Candace Murdock, 42, of West Fork, was cited Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Patricia Vanover, 61, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 8 in connection with open container.

Justin Fitts, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 8 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Aaron McPherson, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Wycoff, 73, of Elkins, was arrested Aug. 9 in connection with DWI.

Travis Klinger, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 10 in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Steven Spence, 68, of Farmington, was cited Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Turner, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Heavner, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 13, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 13 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, curfew violation.

Danette Murphy, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 13 in connection with disorderly conduct, failure to pay fines.

Azailiss Bustamante, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 14 in connection with domestic battery third, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Stein Peterson, 48, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 16 on a warrant for theft of property.

Felicia Romine, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Isaiah Aaron, 22, of Springdale, was cited Aug. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Bohannan, 56, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Charles Cunningham, 41, of Conway, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheryle Cooper, 50, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anthony Thomas, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Krisopher Scates, 22, of Bentonville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Hopson, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited Aug. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.