COURTESY PHOTO Joe Bradley, Master of Lodge for Occidental Lodge #436, presents one of the Lodge's college scholarships to Farmington graduate Mackenzie Bogan. Other scholarships were presented to Isabella Vaughn of Farmington and Atticus Warren and Jansen Williams, both of Prairie Grove. Tyesha Barnes of Prairie Grove received the 2020 Special Needs Scholarship, Each graduate received a $500 scholarship.

