School Sprucing by Lynn Kutter | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Judy Horne, Trish Purdy, Diane Bryant and Jill Simpson (not pictured) all members of Farmington Garden Club, recently worked on the flower beds and flower pots at Folsom Elementary School so that the front would be ready to greet children for a new school year. School starts Aug. 24 in Farmington. Another member, Diane Blair, has been caring for the flowerpots and other plants at Williams Elementary by herself for several years. If anyone is interested in joining the Garden Club, email Horne at [email protected]

