Varsity football games begin this week with Class 5A Farmington hosting Class 7A Rogers Heritage Friday and Class 3A Lincoln traveling to Class 4A Elkins Friday. Both games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Farmington begins nonconference play at home in its new state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium against the War Eagles Friday, then goes on the road to Prairie Grove Sept. 4 and returns to Cardinal Stadium Sept. 11 to take on Class 7A Springdale coached by one of head coach Mike Adams' former players during his stint at Fayetteville, Zak Clark.

"Springdale High School is the largest high school in the state and they outnumber us like 5-to-1 as far as student population goes, but we really had issues finding games and playing in this league I felt like we probably needed to schedule some bigger schools just to get us ready for our league," Adams said. "Hopefully people won't get hurt playing in those games and the experience will pay off for us."

Lincoln head coach Reed Mendoza knows something about Elkins, which moves into the 4A-1 Conference this season along with Huntsville joining Prairie Grove, Berryville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest and Shiloh Christian.

"Huge game for us, it's not going to make or break our year, but it would be great to get off on the right foot and start with a win and some positive momentum," Mendoza said. "Elkins is going to be a good football team. I know they return their quarterback. He's a good hand, he's elusive, throws the ball pretty well and from past experience two years ago with [playing] their junior high, last year their junior high was pretty good as well, they should have some pretty good supporting cast there so it will be a good test for us the first rattle out of the box."