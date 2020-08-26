MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln receiver Daytin Davis (6-3, 175) always draws a crowd as shown during a game against Gentry. Opponents still can't stop this hard-working athlete from making plays.

LINCOLN -- Writing off Lincoln as 3A-1 Conference coaches appear to have done, picking the Wolves to finish fourth in the league as they drop in classification only creates additional incentive.

"You know it's something that we definitely have talked about," said Reed Mendoza, who returns to Lincoln as head coach after a year at Dover. "We're not huge on negative motivation. We want to keep our focus on what our goals are for the year and worry about us, not so much as the outside world, but we definitely understand and are aware of what people have predicted us to do."

Defensive coordinator Beau Collins is the only coach returning from a year ago following a mass exodus after former head coach Don Harrison was dismissed Jan. 6. Long-time assistant, Austin Lewis, the last coach left at Lincoln from the 2013 historic team which reached the Class 4A quarterfinals and won the school's first and only playoff games, left to take the head junior high job at his alma mater of Farmington while assistant coach Hunter Corbell went to Elkins, Lincoln's season-opening opponent Aug. 28.

On the positive side Mendoza, who served as offensive coordinator and head junior high coach at Lincoln from 2017-2018, will operate from a system very similar to what Harrison used with tweaks. Mendoza's knowledge of the senior and junior class personnel, who he coached at the junior high level in Lincoln, benefits the program.

"I felt like it was pretty much a seamless transition for us outside of a bunch of new assistants," Mendoza said. "That's been an adjustment, the kid's learning to adjust to the new staff, how the new staff's going to work because since I was here before we are doing a lot of things different, but some things stayed the same. I don't believe in changing things just for the sake of change."

New to Lincoln's staff are J Keith, head baseball coach; Mason Wann and Isaac Johnson with volunteer assistant Tyler Asher.

"On top of that with the kids and the coaches, the coaches have to have time to adjust, too; to a new job and a new staff to that's been a little bit of an obstacle for us," Mendoza said. "But as for me personally I stepped back in, knew what to expect with the school, knew what to expect with the kids and so I think that definitely gave us a leg up."

The nonconference matchup on the road at Elkins, a team picked to contend for a 4A-1 playoff berth, in zero week will provide Mendoza good feedback on what he needs to perfect.

Last season the Wolves averaged 30.0 points-per-game while yielding 28.1. Lincoln returns seven starters on both sides of the ball and if they stay healthy -- look out.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Last season Lincoln started off 3-0 before starting quarterback Tyler Brewer (6-5, 215) went down followed by backup Noe Avellanda, who started at quarterback in week five. Starting tight end Levi Wright (6-4, 240) shifted to quarterback and proved he could play at that position, leading the Wolves to a tough, 39-34, comeback victory on the road to spoil Berryville's Homecoming.

"Right now, we've got a little bit of a battle going on between Tyler and Levi. Levi played some quarterback last year. They both bring different things to the table, but we definitely feel like both of them are capable," Mendoza said.

Sophomore Brody Bowen (6-0, 155) is also capable, but will likely play elsewhere this season.

Runningbacks

Senior Matthew Sheridan (5-8, 175) and junior Caleb Matthews (5-10, 175) will play tailback. Matthews sustained an off-the-field injury Aug. 17 which put him out temporarily so Wright fills in.

"Matt and Levi will carry the ball, then sophomore Lane Sellers (5-9, 150) could factor in. Lane's a kid that's undersized, really not physically built yet, but just a hard-nosed football player," Mendoza said.

Receivers

Daytin Davis (6-3, 175) poses both a deep threat and is dangerous after the catch.

"Daytin's a kid that every coach dreams of and he's one of our best players and one of our best kids," Mendoza said. "Nobody works harder than him."

"Kyler Calvin (5-10, 165) comes to us from basketball. He hasn't played since his eighth grade year. Kyler's an athlete, if we played are first game tomorrow, he would be our starting Z [receiver]," Mendoza said.

Slot receivers showcase more talent and more threats with Wright and junior Rafeal Pena (5-5, 135).

Senior Weston Massey (5-7, 150) was slated to split time with Pena as a slot receiver with both starting on defense. A broken bone in his leg sidelined Massey temporarily, but he's expected back in three to six weeks.

"Weston has had a great fall camp so far so he'll factor in on both sides of the ball," Mendoza said.

Tight End

Wright played tight end for the first time as a freshman catching passes from Brewer on the junior high squad. Since then he's developed into a big target with good hands. Lincoln capitalizes on Wright's penchant for blocking, and in play action. Wright might have some of the best hands on the team, softest hands, and does a great job of finding space.

"Levi can do anything. He can literally play any position on the field," Mendoza said.

Senior Audie Ramsey (6-1, 215) slides from tackle to tight end and classmate Cody Webb (6-0, 170) will both see action.

Offensive Line

The Wolves offensive line could turn into a wrecking crew bulldozing defenses out of the way.

Senior Noah Moore (6-0, 205), a three-year starter (21 straight games) brings experience and more bulk having added 20 pounds at center. He's flanked by left tackle senior Jamie Garcia (6-0, 230), left guard sophomore Val Diaz (6-2, 290), right guard senior Mason Beeks (6-2 215) and right tackle senior Kris Martinez (5-9, 275).

Senior Bryce Swinford (6-1, 285) can play center and also guard, but the majority of his time, he'll be on the defensive line.

DEFENSE

Lincoln switched to a varying 3-3 or 3-5 look on defense this season, an area of emphasis for Mendoza.

Defensive Line

Two guys both started as sophomores and again as juniors, Martinez and Swinford. They are stalwart up front.

"A lot of experience there and kids that can play. Kris is the strongest kid we have. I would argue that he would be one of the strongest kids in the conference and just has a motor and that's something that you can't teach," Mendoza said. "You can enhance it, but a kid either has a motor or not. Kris has a motor. If anything you got to try to reel him in and calm him down at times."

"Bryce does a great job embracing his role and he knows what it is and just makes plays," Mendoza said. "Then at the other end position, Dakoda Christianson (6-0, 230) looks like he'll start there, but you'll see a lot of different faces out there on the defensive line. We'll be able to rotate some guys in. Guys like Victer Lewis will rotate in. You could really see a number of guys up there."

Linebackers

The Wolves return experience with Wright at inside linebacker as a three-year starter along with Ramsey and splitting time with Webb, Matthews and Moore.

Outside linebackers are Pena with the other spot unsettled with Matthews' recovering from injury.

Secondary

Davis anchors the secondary at safety with junior Lincoln Morphis (5-11, 145) returning at cornerback.

Senior Austin Runyon (6-2, 155) mans the other cornerback spot with Massey whenever he gets healthy.

KICKING GAME

Wright will kickoff and kick extra-points and field goals plus punt.

"Levi's going to be out there a lot," Mendoza said. "Levi's the type that when the lights come on especially he wants to play. He loves to play."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's Levi Wright (6-4, 240), a gifted senior, who according to coach Reed Mendoza, could play any position on the field; storms his way toward the end zone while leading the team to a 39-34 comeback win at Berryville last season.