LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steve Walker, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 555, left, and Jeff Thompson, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, put together free meals to provide to people in the area on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners with all the fixings. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals. About 20 volunteers, including members of Troop 555 and church members.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steve Walker, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 555, left, and Jeff Thompson, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, put together free meals to provide to people in the area on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners with all the fixings. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals. About 20 volunteers, including members of Troop 555 and church members.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steve Walker, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 555, left, and Jeff Thompson, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, put together free meals to provide to people in the area on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners with all the fixings. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals. About 20 volunteers, including members of Troop 555 and church members.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robin Thomas, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, bags up Thanksgiving meals that were handed out on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robin Thomas, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, bags up Thanksgiving meals that were handed out on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robin Thomas, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, bags up Thanksgiving meals that were handed out on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steve Walker, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 555, left, and Jeff Thompson, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, put together free meals to provide to people in the area on Thanksgiving Day. This is the fifth year the church has provided the holiday dinners with all the fixings. Meals were available curbside because of covid-19, instead of some being delivered as in the past. The church gave out a record 200 meals. About 20 volunteers, including members of Troop 555 and church members.