As is my habit, while the newly elected (state and federal) officials get all squared away down in Little Rock and Washington D.C., I'll focus on some holiday books of note for you the readers and the impending shopping season.

It is almost Christmas and time for a list of the best Arkansas books for gifts and historical society memberships in area and state groups that will keep readers informed all year long.

So here goes.

First, a real find comes from the University of Arkansas Press, a brand new novel and short stories of local note by Donald Harrington.

"Double Toil and Trouble," by Donald Harrington, edited by Brian Walter, 179-pages and $29.95 in hardback is available from the UA Press at [email protected] or calling 800-621-2736.

If the fact that Harrington's death was back in 2009, don't let fact stop you from examining a quite interesting little murder mystery manuscript recently found that was set in the 1920s in Little Rock and the tiny hamlet of Stay More.

To say more might give away as always, a quaint, journey back to the Newton County town, as only the mystical and magical prose of Harrington can lead his readers.

A fantastic two-volume set by the UA Press is, "Arkansas Made: A Survey of the Decorative, Mechanical, and Fine Arts, Produced in Arkansas through 1950." A trio of historians, craftsmen and preservationists, Swannee Bennett, Jennifer Carman and William B. Worthen, are responsible for the items selected and descriptions thereof.

With over 800 pages and 1,400 images of the best craftsmanship in the state it is well worth the two-volumes. These books cover quilts and textiles, ceramic, silver, weaponry, vernacular architecture, Native American art, photography and fine art. Also order these items from the UA.

-

A local book, "At War and on the Home Front," by Susan Parks-Spencer, is only $10 in paperback. One can order this book from either the Washington County Historical Society or Parks-Spencer.

The letters and diaries from the Parks family both here and abroad while serving in the WWII military, show a great war and its effects on the home town and its people of Prairie Grove.

This book can be obtained by calling the Washington County Historical Society, 1-479-521-2970 (Tuesday-Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30) or email the society at [email protected]

The UA Press also has out a new collection by Laurence Gonzales that is gathering in national attention.

"The Chemistry of Fire," a 248-page paperback issue has caught the eye of critics of Publisher's Weekly and others this fall. A former collection, "House of Pain," was also from the UA Press.

Got any German roots in your Arkansas family history? Well they were possibly subscribers to a collection of Germanic newspapers published in the state in the late 19th century, according to this new UA Press book.

"Das Arkansas Echo," by Kathleen Condray, a UA faulty professor, is an intriguing look at German immigrants in Arkansas and their newspaper reading habits. This 360-page edition is from the UA Press.

Old titles, now issued in paperback by the UA Press, this fall include, "J.B. Hunt: The Long Haul to Success," or "Unbelievable Happiness and Final Sorrow: The Hemmingway –Pfeiffer Marriage," and of course the blockbuster revised edition of "Blood In Their Eyes: The Elaine Massacre of 1918."

Still needing better hints for gifts?

History lovers, especially those in Northwest Arkansas, must have a membership to the Washington County Historical Society. For a basic membership of $30 per year ($20 for students and senior citizens). This membership level includes all four 2021 issues of the Flashback, the historical quarterly. Check it out at [email protected] or by calling 1-479-521-2970.

For lovers of the state's history, no better organization to join would be the Arkansas Historical Association, which publishes the Arkansas Historical Quarterly and has other programs. The basic membership is $20 per year. Information can be found at www.arkansashistoricalassociation.org

And next week, if I can put these must-read books down, I'll be back to politics.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.