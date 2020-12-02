Countdown to Christmas

Can you believe it? Only 23 days to Christmas. Or, perhaps I should say, only 22 days to Christmas Eve.

My earliest Christmas memory is when I was 4 years old. My older sisters – Gena was 7 and Janice was 6 – were asking dad to let us open our presents on Christmas Eve. Dad first said no, then compromised, and said, "Each of us will open one present tonight, but we won't open the rest of them until Christmas Day. The first one to get up in the morning can wake the rest of us up, and then we'll open presents." After opening our gift, we went to bed.

Darnelle was 3 and slept in the room with the rest of us. But Sharon was 1 and slept in a crib in mom and dad's room.

Darnelle quickly fell asleep, and I was in bed. But I was wide awake because Gena and Jan were whispering about something.

"What are you whispering about?" I asked.

"Hush! Don't let daddy hear you," they said in a loud whisper.

Then Janny came to my bed and whispered, "Daddy said the first one to get up in the morning can wake up everyone else. The morning starts just after the middle of the night. So we will watch the clock, and when it is one minute in the morning, we will do it."

Gena and Janny were smart! They knew everything, even when morning would happen.

Dad got upset at being awakened at 12:01 a.m. When he began to order us back to bed, Gena reminded dad of what he said, and that stopped him in mid-sentence.

Dad asked, "I said the first one to get up in the morning?"

"Yes, daddy. And it was morning when we got up," Gena said timidly.

Dad settled down and asked mom, "Well, Verna, what'll we do?"

"I've had a long day. Go ahead if you want to. I've got to sleep."

Dad chuckled and said something about how smart his girls were. He then told us that if we stayed up all night, we would be too tired to enjoy Christmas Day, and gently told us to return to bed.

Somewhat dejected, we returned to bed. I barely remember lying down because I fell fast asleep. If my sisters kept whispering, I didn't hear any of it. I was gone!

But we all got over it and enjoyed the whole day together. By the way, the next year, dad told us, "The first one to get up in the morning, AFTER 6 O'CLOCK, could wake the rest of us up."

Okay, dear reader, what is your first Christmas memory? I would truly enjoy reading your special memory. I know memories are not perfect, and I might have gotten a detail or two wrong. If I did, Gena and Jan will soon be calling or emailing to correct me. But we won't argue, because no one's memory is perfect. Send your stories to the email at the end of this reflection.

Well, I have to correct myself. No one's memory is perfect – except for Jesus. His memory never fails.

There's a story in Genesis chapter 3 that gives us the first hint of this season that we call Christmas. By the way, the word is from two words: Christ + mass. That is, a meeting in honor of Christ. So, what happened in Genesis 3?

Father God had created Adam and Eve, gave them a home, and gave Adam brief instructions about how to live. Adam passed those rules to Eve.

In chapter 3, Lucifer tricked Eve into disobeying, but Adam openly disobeyed. That was a big-time OOPS!

When God talked to them about disobeying, Adam blamed Eve; Eve blamed Lucifer; and Lucifer didn't blame anyone. He was proud of himself.

Next comes the hint of Christmas.

In verse 15, God said to Lucifer (called the serpent), "I will put hostility between you and the woman, between your seed and her seed. He [Jesus] will wound your head, and you [Lucifer] will wound his heel."

Wounding a head means to destroy authority, while wounding a heel means to kill.

So, right up in the front of the Bible, we know that Jesus will die in the process of destroying Lucifer's kingdom.

But Jesus cannot die unless He is born, so Genesis 3:15 starts the countdown of the first Christmas.

We'll talk more about this special advent in the weeks to come.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is author of Charter of the Christian Faith. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com.