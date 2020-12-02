LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln City Council has approved a grant and purchase agreement with GameTime to take out the old playground at South Park in Lincoln and install new play equipment and new swings.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's South Park on Mitchell Street will have new playground equipment for children to enjoy in 2021.

Lincoln City Council on Nov. 17 approved an ordinance for the city to enter into a grant and purchase agreement with GameTime in care of Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C.

Cunningham Recreation has offered a grant for $13,325 in exchange for the city using GameTime for the playground project. The grant proposal includes the purchase of new equipment, removing of existing equipment, resurfacing a substantial portion of the playground and installing new equipment.

The total project will cost $76,454, and the city's costs will be $66,954, including sales tax and freight costs. The city will pay for the project from its 1% city sales tax account, which presently has a balance of more than $575,000.

The ordinance waived competitive bidding for the project and said the proposal from GameTime meets the need to provide a safe playground for the children of Lincoln.

The new playground will include a large playset with several slides, climbing apparatus and other features. A separate area will have swings.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager and grants coordinator, said work should start on the project in January.

The council's November meeting was delayed a bit as those in attendance waited for one more member to show up so some business could be completed that night.

Council members Troy Myers, Johnny Stowers, Terry Bryson, Gary Eoff and Doug Moore were at the meeting, with members Pam Christian, Bobby McDonald and Doyle Dixon absent.

Someone was able to reach Christian and she said she could be there, so the meeting was put on hold for about 15 minutes to give Christian time to show up.

McDonald, who did not run for re-election to the council on Nov. 3, has not attended a council meeting in 2020, according to council minutes.

Turning to other business at hand, the council approved an ordinance to accept a lower interest rate on its 2012 Water and Sewer Revenue Bond with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for wastewater treatment upgrades.

The commission has refunded the 2012 bonds to issue new bonds at a lower interest rate. It was able to reduce the interest rate from 4% to 3.29%, effective Dec. 1, 2020.

In other action, the council approved:

• An ordinance to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase 222 radio-read water meters for a price not to exceed $45,811 from Core & Main.

• Entering into a contract with Steven Zega with Crouch, Harwell, Fryar and Ferner law firm to provide legal services for the city of Lincoln.

The city will pay the law firm $175 per hour for Zega's legal services. The city will pay $35 per hour for services performed by paralegals or legal assistants and $25 per hour for services performed by law clerks.

In addition to hourly fees, the city will pay the extraordinary costs of other services, such as photocopying, fax charges, travel, postage and other out-of-pocket expenses.

• An ordinance to amend the Unified Development Code for fences on corner lots and fences that surround swimming pools.

• Approved a longevity bonus for city employees and police incentive pay for a total of $21,500.

Hulse reported that she would file for the city to be reimbursed $80,000 for law enforcement salaries from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic (CARES) Act because of the covid-19 pandemic. Hulse said police salaries are qualified, reimbursable costs from the federal aid and that Lincoln had been allocated $80,000 from the fund. She did not know if the request would be approved.