MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's varsity boys basketball team waits for a girls game to finish before coming out on the hardwood to warm up. The Cardinals defeated the Future School of Fort Smith, 72-28, in nonconference action at home in Cardinal Arena on Nov. 13.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington exploded for 37 points in the first quarter on the way to blowing past the Future School of Fort Smith, 72-28, on Friday, Nov. 13.

Farmington's constant pressure on the ball negated a size advantage the Rockets had inside with D'andre Williams and the Cardinals raced to a 54-point victory. Farmington jumped all over the Rockets from the start scoring the first seven points off two Future School turnovers. Roman Carlson began the blow-out with a steal and 3-point play. Carson Simmons then scored 8 points for Farmington, stretching the lead out to 11-4 on a spectacular reverse lay-in.

Williams scored for the Rockets but Farmington reeled off 10 unanswered points. Logan Burch's 3-point shot began the run, which featured two buckets apiece from freshman guard Layne Taylor and sophomore Caleb Blakely. Williams' layup made the score, 21-8, only to watch the Cardinals rip off another 16 points to end the quarter on top, 37-8. Simmons made a trey and scored 15 points in the first.

In the second, Carlson and Layne Taylor knocked down 3-pointers. Mateo Carbonel hit a pull-up and late in the quarter blocked a shot. Simmons cleared the rebound and took the ball coast-to-coast. Nathan Monroe's free throws made the difference, 58-19, at halftime.

Blakely scored 4 points in the third quarter with playing time dominated by Farmington's bench. The Cardinals led 68-26 at the end of the third and cruised to the 72-28 victory by holding the Rockets to a single field goal in the fourth.

The Cardinals shot 46 percent from the field while limiting Future School to 33 percent field goal shooting. Farmington hit a 24 percent clip from the 3-point line while the Future School made 22 percent.

Simmons scored 19 points for Farmington with Layne Taylor adding 15.

Williams scored 22 for the Future School.

Farmington 72, Future School 28

Future School^8^11^7^2^--^28

Farmington^37^21^10^4^--^72

Future School (0-1): D'andre Williams 9 2-5 22, Thomas Seth 1 0-3 2, Grayson Atkeison 1 0-1 2, Player 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 2-11 28.

Farmington (2-0): Carson Simmons 9 0-0 19, Layne Taylor 6 2-3 15, Roman Carlson 3 2-2 9, Caleb Blakely 2 3-8 7, Noah Farmer 3 0-0 6, Logan Burch 2 0-0 5, Maddox Mahan 1 1-2 3, Nathan Monroe 1 0-0 2, Omar Qedan 0 2-2 2, Mateo Carbonel 1 0-2 2, Carson Dearing 1 0-0 2, Cody Klotzbuecher 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 16-27 72.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 4 (Burch, Carlson, Simmons, Taylor), Future School 2 (Williams).

Rebounds -- Farmington 45, Future School 19. Assists -- Farmington 12, Future School 5. Steals -- Farmington 14, Future School 8. Blocks -- Farmington 1, Future School 1.