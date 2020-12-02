MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln track and field athlete, Keara Wallace, competes in high jump competition at Gravette. Lincoln head track and field coach Tim Rich along with assistance from his wife, Debbie, recently successfully completed an online fundraiser to replace the school's worn-out high jump pit.

LINCOLN -- More than $10,000 worth of equipment recently was purchased through an online fundraiser benefitting Lincoln High School's track and field program.

A few weeks ago with an Oct. 19 deadline looming, Lincoln track and field coach Tim Rich successfully revived interest to improve the program through a social media campaign that began in the summer aimed at raising funds to purchase new high jump landing mats through donorschoose.org.

The donor solicitation page headline summed up the problem in five words, "Our Pit is the Pits!"

"Help me give my students a Gill S4 High Jump System to replace the worn and damaged mat and cover we currently are using," Tim Rich stated as part of his request, verified and posted by donorschoose.org on June 20.

"We need specific equipment aimed at increasing the abilities of our student-athletes that can help build confidence and improve the skills needed to help them be successful and excel in their chosen sports," Tim Rich stated. "The talent and ability are there, we just need to be able to strengthen their skills."

His son, Eli Rich, missed the outdoor 2020 track and field season due to covid-19, yet made his mark and was named All-State Indoor Track and Field.

Eli Rich received the award from the Arkansas Track Coaches Association and was named for a second time to the All-Arkansas Academic Indoor Track and Field Team. Eli is the son of Tim Rich and Lincoln media specialist Debbie Rich. A multiple sport athlete, Eli also competes in basketball.

Eli finished as State Runner-up by placing second, clearing 6-feet in the Class 3A high jump, during the State Indoor Track and Field meet held Feb. 28, at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the University of Arkansas campus at Fayetteville. Booneville sophomore Rocky Ross won the event with a jump of 6-02.00 while another sophomore, Tony House, of Ashdown, finished third by clearing 5-10.

Lincoln High School recognized Eli's achievements both on the track and in the classroom.

In describing his fundraising project, Tim Rich stated he tries to present opportunities to athletes to help athletes succeed.

"We are trying to build our girls' track program so we can compete at the district and state levels," Tim Rich stated.

While acknowledging the school has a new track, he revealed some of the track and field equipment was older and worn out, making it more difficult to train and hold regional, district and hopefully state track meets.

Prior to the successful fundraising effort Tim Rich said Lincoln's high jump pit was not in great condition. The old pit lost its firmness and tended to sink deeply in the center.

"Getting new High Jump Landing Mats would really help provide our jumpers with the proper equipment for training while making sure we have appropriate and safe equipment," Tim Rich stated.

The new high jump pit will provide safety and comfort while helping develop stronger and better performing athletes. This project, according to Tim Rich, provided the equipment Lincoln student-athletes needs to stay fit and healthy, perform their best during practice and during matches, and give student-athletes the training they need to bring home a state championship and possibly move on to the next level.

"It will also allow us to host meets which gives our athletes the confidence gained from home-field advantages," Tim Rich stated. "This project will benefit the current teams plus the upcoming teams as the equipment can be used for multiple years. Thank you for your support!"

The 16'6" x 10' x 26" S4 High Jump Landing System total project cost was $8,370.05. The project expects to directly benefit 40 Lincoln student-athletes from grades 9-12 within the district.

Several local donors contributed to the project, all of which were matched by Dick's Sporting Goods and Brooks Running and are fully tax deductible."

On Sept. 25, Tim Rich successfully completed a campaign to fund a set of standards to go with the mats so completing the set became a boon for Lincoln's track and field program.

According to Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes, about $13,000 was funded recently including sets, poles and the pit. Birkes said $10,000 for the pit was funded by eight people.

"Tim Rich and Debbie Rich are huge in getting that [fundraising] out there," Birkes said. "That's our hashtag 'always chasing better.' Rome wasn't built in a day. We just keep adding to it. A lot of people love our kids, love our school, love our community."