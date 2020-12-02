CANE HILL -- Historic Cane Hill Inc. in collaboration with the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the University of Arkansas School of Art, will host a public webinar to showcase artists whose work has been accepted into the second annual High School Student Art Competition Exhibition.

Award winners will be announced at the webinar, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

The competition was open to all high school-age students living in Arkansas. The competition drew 51 entrants from across the state and 69 works of art were accepted into the exhibition. The Grand Prize, the Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artist Scholarship, will be awarded to one senior artist. The prize includes a one-year tuition and fees scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art valued at $10,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

More than $2,000 in additional cash prizes will be awarded to sophomore, junior, and senior artists in the exhibition. This year's competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric, PGTelco, and WER Architects/Planners.

Plans to host an on-site exhibition of student artwork were changed to a virtual format due to public health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We would love to have exhibited the artwork in our gallery again this year, but an online exhibition does have some benefits," said Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture for Historic Cane Hill. "Many more people will be able to view the exhibition in an online format and students did not incur any costs to ship their work to our gallery."

The public is invited to attend the opening reception webinar. Following the webinar, the online exhibition will be open and may be viewed on artsteps.com by searching "Historic Cane Hill Arkansas Young Artists Exhibition 2020." For more information call 479-824-5339 or email [email protected]