PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove girls basketball team took a win into the Thanksgiving break by beating Greenland, 51-39, in a nonconference game on Monday, Nov. 23.

The Lady Tigers savoured their holiday meal now they've broken the ice and got one in the win column.

Trinity Dobbs scored a team-high 19 points and Ella Faulk knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. She finished with 9 points and Olivia Kestner added 8 points while Torie Price had 6.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 16-8 lead before Jamie Collier hit a 3-pointer for Greenland. The Lady Tigers led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter. Mercedes Fanning's trey pulled the Lady Pirates within 21-17, and the margin was five points with Prairie Grove ahead, 29-24, at halftime.

Both teams turned in a double digit scoring effort in the third. Prairie Grove had 15 points to 10 for Greenland and the Lady Tigers maintained a 10-point cushion, 44-34. Zoe Hubbs led the team with 6 rebounds while Charity Stearman contributed 4 steals. The Lady Tigers shot a respectable 5-of-19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Prairie Grove 51, Greenland 39

Prairie Grove^19^10^15^7^--^51

Greenland^11^13^10^5^--^39

Greenland (1-0): Individual scoring totals not available.

Prairie Grove (1-4): Trinity Dobbs 7-17 3-6 19, Ella Faulk 3-4 2-2 9, Olivia Kestner 3-11 2-2 8, Torie Price 2-7 2-4 6, Arianna Harrel 1-2 0-0 3, Kenleigh Elder 1-3 0-1 3, Charity Stearman 0-3 2-4 2, Zoe Hubbs 0-5 1-4 1, Rhiannon Umfleet 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Hillian 0-1 0-0 0, Autumn Spatz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 12-23 51.

3-point Goals -- Prairie Grove -- 5-19 (Dobbs 2-7, Harrell 1-1, Faulk 1-2, Elder 1-2, Hubbs 0-1, Hillian 0-1, Spatz 0-1, Price 0-2, Umfleet 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 28 (Hubbs 6), Greenland 34. Assists -- Prairie Grove 4 (Harrell). Steals -- Prairie Grove 9 (Stearman 4). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Dobbs). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 12.