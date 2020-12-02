LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn is encouraging business owners to join the city in putting up lights for the holiday season. Farmington turned on its display next to the public library last week for residents to enjoy.

FARMINGTON -- As the country closes out a challenging year because of covid-19, Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn is asking business owners to pull together and spread cheer in the community.

"I'm requesting that each business put some lights on their doors, windows or building to bring some holiday cheer to your customers and to the residents of Farmington," Penn said in a letter sent out to business owners.

He said it didn't matter if the light display was big or small.

"Let's just have some fun and enjoy the holiday season and be thankful for the many blessings that we receive each and every day," Penn wrote.

The city has canceled its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade but has put up its other annual light displays around the community.