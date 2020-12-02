LITTLE ROCK -- Lincoln School District has been added to the "red zone" of districts with 50-99 new known covid-19 infections per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, according to a news release from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on Nov. 25.

The center identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Nov. 23 from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of school districts and are not specific to school employees or students.

Known infections include confirmed and probable cases.

Farmington and Prairie Grove school districts were listed as in the "red zone" for a 14-day period ending Nov. 16. Farmington is not listed in the "red zone" according to the latest news release, but Prairie Grove remained on the list.

There are now 117 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known covid-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 88 a week earlier, according to the news release. Forty-six school districts were added to the list this week, including Lincoln, and 71 remained on the list.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "red zone" and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "purple zone."

ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.

To see more information about covid-19 in Arkansas from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, go to achi.net.