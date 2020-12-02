MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman Layne Taylor, son of boys basketball head coach Johnny Taylor, uses a behind-the-back dribble after securing possession of the basketball at the defensive end of the court to get past a defender as he starts a fast-break.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Providence Academy defenders realize too late they've been set up as Farmington freshman guard, Layne Taylor (No. 33) throws a behind-the-back pass to teammate Roman Carlson (No. 4) after drawing the defense to him on a fast-break. Layne played a razzle-dazzle style of basketball throughout the contest won by Farmington, 72-53, at Cardinal Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/One Providence Academy defender crashes knee-first into the hardwood while another tries to change direction after Farmington freshman Layne Taylor (No. 33) executed a behind-the-back dribble to slice through an attempted trap in the back-court.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman Layne Taylor leads the Cardinal fast-break with a left-handed dribble while teammates, Nathan Monroe (No. 3) and Mateo Carbonel (No. 10) get out in transition.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman Layne Taylor, son of boys basketball head coach Johnny Taylor, drives hard to toward the goal from the top-of-the-key. Layne successfully caused the defenders to collapse on him freeing up a teammate for an open pass.

