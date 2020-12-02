PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rivercrest quarterback Kam Turner's combination of elusiveness and speed proved tough to contain as Rivercrest defeated Prairie Grove, 48-23, in Friday's Class 4A state football playoff.

Turner, a 5-11, 165 senior, racked up four touchdowns and 361 yards of total offense against a short-handed Tiger defense playing without injured seniors Cade Grant, Foster Layman and Caden Redfern, all of whom were missed offensively as well.

Turner now has 36 touchdown passes and 18 rushing touchdowns this season after Friday's performance which saw him throw 2 touchdown passes and ran for 2 more scores. His numbers loomed large -- 253 yards on 21 carries while completing 13-of-17 passes for 108 yards.

Rivercrest (11-0) rushed for 435 of its 574 total yards to advance into a quarterfinal playoff game against Crossett (6-1).

Rivercrest struck first on Turner's 29-yard pass to Keyshawn Scott with 10:52 left in the first quarter. Prairie Grove drove but turned the ball over on downs, then got it back with a partially-blocked punt. However, the offense couldn't punch the ball in and settled for Paytin Higgins' 23-yard field goal cutting the Colts' lead to 7-3 with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

Scott scored on an 11-yard carry at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter. Then Turner completed a drive with a 9-yard touchdown run giving Rivercrest a 21-3 lead with 6:03 left in the first half.

Knox Laird answered for Prairie Grove with a 21-yard run just inside three minutes to go in the second quarter. Turner ripped off a 70-yard run for Rivercrest, and Laird brought the Tigers back again on a 4-yard touchdown carry with 16 seconds left in the half, leaving the Tigers down, 28-17, at halftime.

Jaylan West caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Turner to put the Colts on top, 35-17.

Prairie Grove (10-2) closed to within 35-23 on Ethan Miller's 30-yard touchdown jaunt with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter, but the Colts countered on Scott's 44-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers lost possession giving the ball back to Rivercrest on downs at the Colts' 6-yard. Rivercrest went the other way using 16-plays to score on Scott's 44-yard run. Elijah Nichols completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Scott on a trick play with 7:59 left in the fourth as the Colts pulled off a double pass.

Scott ran for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries, and added 5 catches for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Knox Laird completed 7-of-13 passes for 122 yards while rushing for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 5 carries.

Prairie Grove 50, Rivercrest 30

Prairie Grove^3^14^6^0^--^23

Rivercrest^14^14^14^6^--^48

First Quarter

Rivercrest – Jaylan West 29-yard pass from Kam Turner (Conner Vaughn kick), 10:52

Prairie Grove – Paytin Higgins 23-yard field goal 5:17

Rivercrest – Keyshawn Scott 11-yard run (Conner Vaughn kick), 3:22

Second Quarter

Rivercrest -- Kam Turner 9-yard run (Conner Vaughn kick)

Prairie Grove -- Knox Laird 21-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 2:59

Rivercrest -- Kam Turner 70-yard run (Conner Vaughn kick) 1:42

Prairie Grove -- Knox Laird 4-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 0:16

Third Quarter

Rivercrest – Jaylan West 4-yard pass from Kam Turner (Conner Vaughn kick), 8:46

Prairie Grove -- Ethan Miller 30-yard run (pass failed), 7:38

Rivercrest – Keshawn Scott 44-yard run (Conner Vaughn kick), 7:15

Fourth Quarter

Rivercrest -- Keyshawn Scott 31-yard pass from Elijah Nichols (kick failed), 7:59