MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head football coach Mike Adams will retire at the end of the semester in January. He took over the program in December of 2002 and oversaw the transition from the old facilities at Allen Holland Field along Double Springs Road to the new ultra-chic $16 million Farmington Sports Complex highlighted by Cardinal Stadium in 2019.

FARMINGTON -- Long time Farmington head football coach Mike Adams has announced plans to retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the semester in January.

Farmington superintendent of schools Jon Laffoon made the announcement in a press release issued on Monday, Dec. 1.

"On behalf of the entire community and the district, I want to extend my gratitude to Coach Adams for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program," Laffoon stated in the press release.

Adams said a number of things factored into his decision.

"There's 42 years I've been coaching. It's been a hard year, there are a lot of things going on outside of football that I can't control," Adams said.

Three separate covid-19 incidents generated a negative impact on the program this past season in which Adams led the Cardinals to a 5-6 overall record with a 2-2 league mark in 5A West play. Large scale quarantines of players affected the offensive line more than any other unit. The same issue caused Benton head coach Brad Harris to opt out of participating in the Class 6A playoffs, which broke his heart because he expected his team to potentially reach the Class 6A semifinals and maybe beyond -- yet trying to compete with his entire offensive line in quarantine didn't make sense either.

Adams said Farmington's offensive line wasn't entirely available as far as personnel until week six. For the third straight season Farmington broke in a new starting quarterback with time split between Ian Cartwright, whom Adams points out was primarily a defensive player until his senior season; and Tate Sutton, who missed the previous two seasons with injuries.

Practices were shut down twice in mid-season due to covid restrictions and a lot of player development opportunities were missed such as 7-on-7 and summer workouts. None-the-less the Cardinals participated in an expanded Class 5A state playoff format and won their first postseason game since joining the classification with a solid, 28-7, win at Valley View High School, of Jonesboro, on Nov. 13.

"That was a real gratifying win even though it was the covid playoffs. We got in. We traveled five hours. Our defense played great, and our offense had a 95-yard drive to seal the win and special teams played great. All three phases played great," Adams said. "It was real gratifying to see those guys have some success after all the hard work they put in."

Adams feels like the Farmington program is in great shape and poised to field a good team next season based on the number of returning players and top-notch facilities available.

"I hope my retirement will be a catalyst for some changes that need to be made in the football program," Adams said, explaining he thinks more additions need to be made to the coaching staff.

Adams knows he will miss coaching, yet said this seems to be the time to step aside.

"It's going to be hard I know, but I'll have more time to enjoy my grand kids and my family," Adams said. "I've had a great career. I've got 24 coaching sons, guys I've coached who are now coaching football so I feel like I've had a chance to pass some things along."

A statement from Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson included in the press release said a search for a new head football coach would begin immediately.

"Mike cares deeply about the student athletes under his charge," Thompson said. "His tenure at Farmington will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student athletes both on the field and as individuals."

Adams led the Cardinals into the state playoffs in 11 of his 18 seasons while serving as Farmington head coach including a run from 2004-2013 in Class 4A highlighted by a trip to the Class 4A State semifinals in 2011. Adams completes his career as one of a handful of Arkansas high school coaches to achieve 200 career wins. His record stands at 208-156-2 with a 106-87-2 record as Farmington head coach. Adams coached at Charleston from 1981-1991 and at Fayetteville from 1992-2002. He started out as a volunteer assistant coach with Freddie Joe Young at Fayetteville.

Adams took over the program in December of 2002 and oversaw the transition from the old facilities at Allen Holland Field along Double Springs Road to the new ultra-chic $16 million Farmington Sports Complex highlighted by Cardinal Stadium in 2019.

"Throughout my time here, I have had the privilege to work beside Mike," Thompson said. "He has been a pleasure to work with and will be deeply missed."