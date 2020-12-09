LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Allen Gardner of Prairie Grove, left, displays the auction item, a gift basket from Backwoods Axe House of Prairie Grove, as auctioneer ???? accepts bids during a live auction Saturday to benefit the Shop with a Cop program sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department. A silent auction and live auction held at the high school basketball arena brought in ??? for this year's program.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Allen Gardner of Prairie Grove, left, displays the auction item, a gift basket, from Backwoods Axe House of Prairie Grove, as Rusty Collins, also of Prairie Grove, accepts bids during a live auction Saturday to benefit the Shop with a Cop program sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department. A silent auction and live auction held at the high school basketball arena brought in more than $18,000 for this year's program.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rachel Dixon of Prairie Grove makes a bid on chocolate candy, something her son Cooper, 5, probably wanted, during a silent auction held Saturday to benefit the Shop with a Cop program sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department. A silent auction and live auction held at the high school basketball arena brought in more than $18,000 for this year's program.

