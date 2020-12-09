COURTESY PHOTO Mr. and Mrs. Roger Eversoll of Lincoln are celebrating their Golden Anniversary with a reception from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 at Liberty Baptist Church at Dutch Mills. Roger Eversoll and Debbie Johnson were married Dec. 19, 1970. They have two sons, Dale Eversoll and wife Tia of North Little Rock, and Phillip Eversoll and wife Brittany of Cabot. They also have three granddaughters, Billie, Keeley and Kyelee.

