PRAIRIE GROVE -- Plans are in place for Prairie Grove's first (and organizers hope its last) Reverse Christmas Parade of Lights from 6-8 p.m. Saturday on the school campus between the middle school and elementary school.

The reverse parade is sponsored by Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce and its Second Saturday Trades Day Committee. The committee changed the format this year because of covid-19 concerns. The event has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Parade floats or displays will be stationed in the grass along the driveway that connects from Mock Street at the middle school, past the football field and the elementary school to Viney Grove Road.

The parade starts at Mock Street and spectators, in their personal vehicles, will drive by the parade exhibits and exit at Viney Grove Road. Spectators are to stay in their vehicles as they drive through the parade, but children will be allowed to have a bucket or basket to receive candy from the participating groups in the parade.

Committee member Lora Fox said 28 groups have signed up for the parade so far, and they plan to set up a variety of Christmas displays for people to enjoy.

Entries include Flowers and Friends, Farmington and Prairie Grove fire departments, Prairie Grove Police Department, Prairie Grove Public Library, Ace Hardware and Backwoods Axe House.

Fox said the Fayetteville Air Museum will set up several displays. Other entries are a live nativity scene with animals, Prairie Grove High Jazz Band, the Island of Misfit Toys and antique cars and tractors.

Some entries have indicated their float design or theme will be a surprise, Fox said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the end of the parade to greet children but they will not be able to visit with children or take photos because of covid-19 concerns. However, the parade will have a mailbox for children to drop in their letters to Santa at the North Pole.

Fox said the chamber is going to draw three letters from the mailbox and those children will receive a special gift.

Fox said a parade map will be available this week and signs will be posted at the beginning of the parade to give more information about the event.

The committee encourages the public to come out and celebrate the Christmas event in a safe manner.