It's here! December, the last month of too many months of troubled times for a country, the "virus" and divided politics.

I have always been a "home body," enjoying all activities in the home, and outside on the farm, but I'm not in favor of being forced into anything, especially that of "staying home," unable to come and go as we please, plus many disappointments, one of which was the closing of Western Sizzlin', in Springdale, my favorite, best of all times, place for eating out. We wish the owners an enjoyable retirement.

Not connected to the virus, an event that was especially hard to realize, was the death of favorite game show host, Alex Trebek. While watching the last several shows he had pre-taped, we agree with the last sentiments of honor to him:

"Forever in out heart, Always an inspiration."

The following was brought to mind during Thanksgiving week, but good to remember all year.

1. The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.

2. When asked if my cup is half-full or half-empty, my response is that I am thankful I have a cup.

3. He who thanks but with the lips, thanks but in part. The full, true thanksgiving comes from the heart.

Now, December is Spiritual literacy month, tie month, calendar awareness, human rights, identity theft prevention, Bingo birthday, stress free family birthdays, safe toys and gifts, choose a summer camp, National drunk and drugged driving prevention, and colorectal cancer education, and awareness month.

