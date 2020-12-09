PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove and Lincoln will continue to keep their offices closed to the public for the time being because of covid-19 concerns, according to officials.

Prairie Grove City Hall, the water department and the public library closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March, opened for awhile and then decided several weeks ago to close again because of increasing cases in the state and Northwest Arkansas.

Prairie Grove has had employees test positive for covid-19 and others in quarantine because of close contacts, according to Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works.

Clerks in the water department are rotating their days for safety and to make sure someone can staff the office. Water bills can be paid by phone, online or with the drop box.

"We will continue to monitor the numbers and evaluate staffing as we go," Oelrich said in an email last week.

The library is providing curbside service to the public. Patrons can call to check out books and other items and these will be placed in a bag and left on a table outside the front of the building.

In Lincoln, the water department and public library are closed to the public, said Rhonda Hulse, city business manager and grants coordinator.

"We're in here working," Hulse said.

The city is conducting business through emails and other avenues. Hulse said utility bills can be paid online, through the mail or by placing them in a drop box at the water department.

Dianna Payne, library director, said patrons can come to the door and request items and she or a staff member will bring the requests to them. Or patrons can call first and request books and other items from the library.

"We are running copies and faxes and printing documents from emails," Payne said.

People can call if they need any of these services.

Hulse said Lincoln has not made a decision when it will reopen its offices.