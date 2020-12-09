LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board held a special 15-minute meeting last week and voted to appoint Ronnie Remington to fill a vacancy on the school board.

Remington will replace Tera Thompson, who submitted her resignation from the Zone 1 board position at the Nov. 16 meeting. Thompson was appointed to the position in October 2017, and then ran for office in May 2018.

Board member Kenneth Adair was the only board member who had a name of someone living in Zone 1 who had shown interest in serving on the board.

The board discussed whether to ask Remington to attend the board's Dec. 14 meeting before voting on the decision but decided to go ahead and appoint Remington since no one else had expressed an interest in the vacancy.

Remington will have to run for the Zone 1 board position in the May 2021 school election if he wants to continue to serve out the rest of Thompson's term, which expires in 2024, according to Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District.

Monday, Remington said he's lived in Lincoln for about 15 years and has a son in eighth grade. He is self-employed and owns Overhead Garage Doors in Lincoln.

Remington said he was contacted to see if he might be interested in serving on the school board and said he replied that he would be willing to serve.

"Everybody knows how much I love dealing with the children, helping out all I can and getting involved in the community all I can," Remington said. "I want them to try to have the best of everything here in Lincoln."

Remington most recently was Lincoln's city building inspector. He said he's helped the Pee Wee program and given to the school system as much as he can to help.

Remington is a graduate of Prairie Grove High School but said most of his education was with the Springdale school system. His family originally is from the Prairie Grove-Lincoln area, he said.