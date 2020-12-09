FARMINGTON

Coltus Alvarado, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Massey, 28, of Taylor, Texas, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Colley, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with contempt.

Jared Ritter, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 26 in connection with DWI-drugs and inattentive driving, both misdemeanors.

Mandy Jeffreies, 39, of Cane Hill, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations/refuses to provide information.

Robert Williams, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candace Murdock, 43, of Cane Hill, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Davis, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with contempt.

Joshua Tinsley, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 2 in connection with contempt.

Jimmie Burger, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 2 in connection with contempt.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Timothy Maloney, 35, of Rogers, was cited Nov. 20 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended driver's license, open container.

Holly Giddens, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with domestic assault - 3rd degree.

Jason Tollett, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 26 in connection with domestic assault - 3rd degree, disorderly conduct.

Jimmy Merchant, 67, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 30 in connection with DWI.

Jason Parker, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 29 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Dennis Hicks, 40, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 1 in connection with theft by receiving, reckless driving, fleeing.

Cameron Coffey, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 1 in connection with terroristic threatening.