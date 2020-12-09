COURTESY PHOTO Jim Spillars, Farmington High band director and a Civil War reenactor, plays taps at sunset Monday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park in memory of the soldiers who died at Pearl Harbor and the soldiers who died at the Battle of Prairie Grove. Monday marked the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove and the 79th anniversary of the attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

