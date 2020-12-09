FARMINGTON -- The city will have to extend sewer service to one property owner on East Wolfdale to be able to acquire the right of way for a project to widen Highway 170 from Main Street and Clyde Carnes Road.

Farmington City Council last month approved a low bid of $90,888 from Diamond C. Construction of Gentry to extend a sewer line to 24 E. Wolfdale to acquire the right of way to relocate utilities for the highway project.

In a memo to council members, Mayor Ernie Penn said the new right of way will take away the owner's septic tank and lateral lines for his residence, requiring the city to provide sewer service to the owner.

The Wolfdale property is one of 64 parcels involved in the two-mile widening project.

The council in June 2018, approved a contract for $513,725 with Pinnacle Consultant Management Group to acquire right of way to relocate utilities for the project. The contract did not include paying the negotiated price for the acquisitions.

At the time, James Braden with Pinnacle Consultant Management Group said the average right-of-way depth would be about 10 feet. Braden said the project needed the widest right of way along curves on the highway where the road design calls for somewhat flattening out the sharp curves.

Braden last week said the acquisition work has been successful with only two condemnations necessary. Three tracts have not been finalized, but Braden said those property owners have given right of entry to allow companies to go on the property to relocate utilities.

"We have everything we need acquisition-wise to proceed with the road (construction) contract," Braden said.

Braden said the total cost for right-of-way acquisition was $631,324, including the property that had to be condemned for a right of way.

The Farmington project, designed by Garver engineering firm in Fayetteville, calls for widening two miles from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road to three 12-foot-wide lanes with a continuous left-hand turning lane. Both sides of the road will have five-foot-wide sidewalks, along with curb and gutter. This section of Highway 170 has three 90-degree curves and these will be flattened slightly.

The project is being funded through the STP-A program, a federal highway program available to areas that have reached a threshold population of 200,000. The acronym stands for Surface Transportation Program -- Attributable.

The city of Farmington is responsible for 20% of the costs of the total project, with 80% of the money coming from the federal program.

Long-term, Highway 170 will continue to be a state highway but as part of the agreement for the funds, Farmington will take over maintenance of the two miles when everything is completed.