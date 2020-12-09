LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center handed out 104 dinners for its Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25 and delivered 459 meals for its Meals on Wheels program to residents in Farmington, Greenland and West Fork. Director Tina Battle gives out a meal to the people in this vehicle. Center directors are seeing the effects of covid-19 on donations and the mental health of their seniors.

LINCOLN -- Money has been tight this year for Lincoln and Prairie Grove senior centers as they deal with the effects of covid-19, center directors said last week.

The effects of the pandemic also are impacting senior adults in other ways, said Linda Willke, director of Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

The centers have remained closed since the middle of March and those who normally come to the buildings for games, visiting, music, dances, exercise and meals are picking up their lunches curbside Monday-Friday each week.

"This is what breaks my heart," Willke said. "People who do not have a spouse with them, they do not have someone to communicate with. You can turn on the TV but it's just bad stuff. You can only clean your house so many times."

Willke said she's seen her senior adults age probably 10 years since March.

"You can see it in their faces. There's no laughter in their hearts. Everything has been taken away from them. They can't see their families and they can't come here to hang out with their friends. They've really had a lot on their hearts."

Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, also said many of her seniors are dealing with depression because of isolation and not being able to be with others.

The other issue, Walters said, is that centers are not able to sponsor fundraisers as they have in the past and people or organizations are not donating as they have in the past.

Senior centers in Washington County receive about 50% of their annual budgets from state and federal funds. The centers have to raise the balance on their own.

Lincoln's biggest fundraisers are the Arkansas Apple Festival and an annual bake sale at Arvest Bank. Both were canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

Walters said a few individuals or businesses have given money this year and several churches help out but the center is "hurting" right now for donations to help with its costs.

Willke said her main focus as a center director is providing meals for her senior adults.

She's also canceled fundraisers this year because of covid-19. It would have been her 11th year to host Breakfast with Santa, a fun time for children but also a fundraiser for the senior center.

Others are stepping in to help. Coyle's Restaurant is sponsoring a fundraiser for the center and businesses have made donations but money is still needed to help with costs.

Willkie said her food costs will be almost $36,000 this year, not including milk.

"That's a big chunk of our fundraising," Willke said.

One unexpected increase this year has been purchasing containers for meals for curbside pickup. It's costing about $1,000 each month to purchase the food containers.

Other costs include paid staff, only one full-time position and one part-time position, overhead and vehicle upkeep.

"It's a double whammy this year," Willke said. "But our main focus is feeding people."

She noted that center directors and other staff in Washington County have worked throughout the pandemic.

"To help Lincoln, Prairie Grove and Farmington, we have been at this from day one, March 17," Willke said. "We're essential workers and have been at it everyday."

Willke said there usually is a push to help with child hunger but senior hunger also is a need. She urged people who can to "reach out a little bit deeper for the ones who put it out there for us when we were young. Let's make sure they are taken care of."

With cold weather and bad weather, there will be more seniors needing help, she added.

Tina Batlle, director of Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, said she's been through hard times trying to raise money but for the past several years, the Farmington Senior Center has done fairly well. The city owns the senior center building and pays utilities. It also provides some money toward salaries.

"Donations have gone well the past several years," Batlle said. "I have several businesses in the community that are very good to us. I'm very grateful for these people. I also could not do it without the city. Anytime I need something, they help me."

Batlle said the number of people on her homebound list continues to grow. She remembers when 35-40 people were signed up for the Meals on Wheels program. She just signed up her 86th person for the program.