MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman sensation Sarah Snodgrass immediately goes on the offense pushing the ball down-court against Shiloh Christian after stealing an in-bounds pass. Snodgrass scored 23 points in the Lady Wolves' 65-37 nonconference loss Friday.

LINCOLN -- Shiloh Christian played seriously handicapped last season with transfer Hailey Tunnell forced to sit out and 6-3 Anna McCredy injured, but unleashed its arsenal beating Lincoln, 65-37, Friday.

The Lady Saints played without All-Conference 5-5 senior Acie Thurlby, who averaged 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per-game last season, and 5-9 junior Katelyn Simpson, but didn't look short-handed.

The two future college players, McCredy verbally committed to Union University and Tunnell entertaining offers from the likes of San Jose State and Drury, combined with 5-8 freshman guard Delaney Roller, who topped Shiloh with 24 points, to run away from the Lady Wolves.

McCredy not only scored regularly on the low block where she towered over Lincoln's squad, but also found her stroke on the perimeter hitting a pair of 3-pointers scoring 18 points. The 5-10 Tunnell used her length playing guard to disrupt passing lanes and added 12 points. She made a pair of 3-pointers part of Shiloh's five treys in the opening period.

Lincoln boasts a freshman sensation, too; and Sarah Snodgrass did her best, scoring all 10 points for the Lady Wolves in the first quarter on her way to a 23-point outing.

At one juncture in the first quarter Shiloh Christian coach Bryan Rooney shouted, "Stop the dribble penetration," a defensive emphasis to try and prevent Snodgrass from driving to the basket.

Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox anticipated Shiloh Christian might try to deny driving lanes and the Lady Wolves successfully fed Snodgrass playing with her back to the basket for two buckets in the first 2:26, which kept Lincoln within 5-4.

Lincoln in-bounded underneath its own goal and Snodgrass got her next basket on a 15-foot jumper, trimming Shiloh's lead to 11-6. Rooney took time-out and the Lady Saints adjusted. By the time Snodgrass scored again on a putback Shiloh's lead was up 19-8 and they increased the margin to 24-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Katie Jones and Saylor Stidham each scored for Lincoln in the second quarter and Snodgrass hit a 3-pointer while contributing 7 points, yet the Lady Wolves were outscored 17-11 in the period and trailed, 41-21, at the half.

The difference was 61-33 after three quarters and a running clock made the fourth quarter go by quickly.

Shiloh Christian 65, Lincoln 37

Shiloh Christian^24^17^20^4^--^65

Lincoln^10^11^12^4^--^37

Shiloh Christian (5-1): Delaney Roller 8 5-6 24, Anna McCredy 7 2-4 18, Hailey Tunnell 5 0-0 12, Lauren Wyand 3 0-0 6, Ryli Russ 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 7-10 65.

Lincoln (5-1): Sarah Snodgrass 9 3-6 23, Katie Jones 2 0-0 4, Saylor Stidham 1 0-0 2, Nadia Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Zella Pomeroy 1 0-0 2, Kaylin Osnes 1 0-0 2, Ryleigh Landrum 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 5-10 37.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Snodgrass 2), Shiloh Christian 8 (Roller 3, McCredy 2, Tunnell 2, Russ).