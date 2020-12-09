Merry Christmas!

It's been a long while since I wrote to you last. First, let me say, "Thank You" so much for all your patience this past year. I know it's been crazy, but you all have been real troopers when we have been open, when we have been closed, when we were partially open and well...you get the point!

And thank you for all your support! We have been deeply encouraged by your love and commitment to us and the library. You all are so precious and we miss you very much. We are hoping next year will be better and covid will run its course and be over. But, if it doesn't work out that way, know and understand that we will continue to be here as best we can for all of you. We can still make copies and send faxes. We can get items off the shelf for you or request items from another library at this time. We also have the drive-through service at the back of the library. But if things change, and they might, we will let you know ASAP. You can always check in with us on Facebook, or call us at 824-3294. We also have signs on the windows to let you know what's going on.

Snow will come soon. Stay safe, stay warm and most of all, stay well!

Merry Christmas and may all the Blessings be yours this holiday season!

Sincerely,

The Lincoln Library Ladies