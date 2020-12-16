SUBMITTED PHOTO Whitney Walker of Prairie Grove is the owner of the Early Junior Heifer Calf Champion at the 2020 American Royal Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, Oct. 24 in Kansas City, Mo. EXAR Frontier Gal 1340 is the calf's name. (Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging).

