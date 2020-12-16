Sign in
Champion Calf December 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption SUBMITTED PHOTO Whitney Walker of Prairie Grove is the owner of the Early Junior Heifer Calf Champion at the 2020 American Royal Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, Oct. 24 in Kansas City, Mo. EXAR Frontier Gal 1340 is the calf's name. (Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging).

