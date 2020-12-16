They say no news is good news, and now, no new cases of virus is good news. Though some of the local cases were serious, they are recovering, and the others were light cases, thankfully. We have also heard of cases of flu or influenza before the "scare" became worldwide, and they had the same symptoms as the reported "virus." All recovered after a really bad sick and painful time.

As I write this, 70 years ago was a Sunday, when Japan started World War II at Pearl Harbor. Gold stars in windows could never ease the anguish of thousands of mothers (and others) who would never see their loved ones again, lost that day and the four years following.

On a lighter note, an important birthday is once again coming up. Try this for a make ahead of the rush:

Fruit Salad

1- box lemon pie fulling

1- can crushed pineapple

2- cans mandarin oranges

1- 8 oz carton cottage cheese

1- 8 oz carton cool whip

Drain fruit and save 1/2 of pineapple juice. Mix reserved juice and pie filling. Add the fruit, cottage cheese and cool whip. Mix well.

This will keep indefinitely in refrigerator but hide well or it will be gone before Christmas!

Easy Fudge

1- 16 ounces jar peanut butter

1- 16 ounce can vanilla frosting

In large bowl, stir all together until well combined. Spread in a 9 inch square pan. Refrigerate. Cut when cool. Store in refrigerator.

Happy birthday to Mark Martsching, Barry Crudup, Jean McKelvy, Raymond Carte, Craig Roy, Megan Mounce, Loyd Swope, Zell Goolsby, Ken Morphis, Betty Pitts, Russell Laycox.

Happy anniversary to J.C. and Christeen Albright, Doug and Melissa Hutchens, Bud and Paula Cox.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.