FARMINGTON -- Farmington established dominance early riding a 28-11 first quarter lead outscoring Charleston in all four quarters to a 78-43 nonconference win on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

That was exactly what Farmington coach Brad Johnson wanted, jump Charleston from the start and allow no chance for the Lady Tigers to get oriented.

"They're very-well coached. They've got tons of tradition and I think they've won two state titles in the last 10 years and they're always one of the perennial powers through 3A and we've just got a lot of respect for them," Brad Johnson said.

Charleston won Class 3A State titles in 2009 and 2018, yet Farmington consistently broke down the Lady Tiger defense.

Carson Dillard hit the first of a trio of 3-pointers, Trinity Johnson scored off a steal, and Tori Kersey cleaned up a teammate's miss as the Lady Cardinals scored the first 7 points of the contest.

Dillard contributed 8 points while Kersey and Megan Hernandez chipped in 4 points apiece in the first quarter outburst.

Farmington scored almost three points for every point Charleston scored in the first 4:38 capturing a 19-7 lead on Megan Hernandez' layup off Trinity Johnson's assist. Trinity Johnson played extremely aggressive taking two steals for layups including a left-handed bucket. She also hit a 3-pointer and drove in the half-court offense for another layup, her ninth point of the first quarter which ended with the Lady Cardinals leading 28-11.

"I thought our kids did a real good job early on setting the tempo. We stretched out defensively a little bit and tried to apply pressure, tried to increase possessions, and as much as we could early to try to drive the pace and I thought our kids did a good job of that," Brad Johnson said.

Charleston managed double digits in each quarter, but the Lady Tigers were still outscored 50-32 from the second quarter on.

"Once we settled in defensively, we played pretty well," Brad Johnson said. "We rebounded the basketball on both ends very well and there wasn't a lot of second chance points on their part tonight so that kind of speaks to the quality of defensive rebounding and closing out possessions."

Trinity Johnson kept the heat on throughout the second quarter putting another 8 points on the board during a 5:48 span and again feeding Hernandez for an easy deuce. She bounced an in-bounds pass off the back of a Charleston player, stepped in-bounds, retrieved the ball and laid it in the basket to avoid a 5 second turnover.

Trinity Johnson and Morgan Brye blocked consecutive shots and forced Charleston into a traveling violation with 2.9 seconds remaining in the second period to preserve Farmington's 45-22 halftime lead.

Farmington led 62-33 at the end of the third quarter and cruised to a 35-point victory.

"Our scoring across the board was very balanced. We had at least three kids in double figures, but when the ball's moving around the way it moved tonight and the pace is the way it is, we've got a pretty good basketball team and they love to play that way," Brad Johnson said.

Trinity Johnson led all scorers with 22 points while Tori Kersey added 19, Carson Dillard chipped in 18, and Megan Hernandez contributed 15.

Brook Groen scored 16, and Gracie Koch had 13 points for Charleston.

Farmington 78, Charleston 43

Charleston^11^11^11^10^--^43

Farmington^28^17^17^16^--^78

Farmington (7-1): Trinity Johnson 9 2-2 22, Tori Kersey 7 5-7 19, Carson Dillard 4 7-8 18, Megan Hernandez 7 1-2 15, Mazzi Carlson 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 17-21 78.

Charleston (2-3): Brook Groen 7 2-5 16, Gracie Koch 5 3-3 13, Avery Harper 2 0-0 5, Lexi Whitman 1 3-4 5, Rylee Ross 1 0-0 2, Addison Newhart 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 10-14 43.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 2 (Dillard 3, Johnson 2), Charleston 1 (Harper).

Rebounds -- Farmington 23, Charleston 26. Assists -- Farmington 15, Charleston 5. Steals -- Farmington 10, Charleston 5. Blocks -- Farmington 7, Charleston 1.