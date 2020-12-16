COURTESY PHOTO You’re never too young for your first snowman. Raylee Kegans, 15, and her young neighbor, Chipper Helmkamp, 9 months old, both of Farmington, pose with this snowman made Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, western Washington County received more than 2.5 inches of snow Sunday. See more snow photos on Page 7A.
COURTESY PHOTO You’re never too young for your first snowman. Raylee Kegans, 15, and her young neighbor, Chipper Helmkamp, 9 months old, both of Farmington, pose with this snowman made Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, western Washington County received more than 2.5 inches of snow Sunday. See more snow photos on Page 7A.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.