LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Robyn Walters, director of Lincoln Senior Center, accepts 45 gift bags from Delisa Key with Arvest Bank in Lincoln. The bags will be delivered to senior adults who participate in the Meals On Wheels program. This is the 10th year Arvest Bank has provided Christmas bags to seniors.

FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank recently donated gifts to area agencies in western Washington County using donations made by associates from their Jeans Days.

Arvest associates across Northwest Arkansas pay $2 each Friday, so they can wear jeans to work. Associates in Farmington, Lincoln, Prairie Grove and West Fork use their donations to help senior citizens and children in their areas.

While this benefit has been going on for at least 10 years, it took on a new look this year due to the pandemic. This year the funds were used to fill Christmas bags for Meals on Wheels recipients, to provide mask lanyards for seniors who pick up meals curbside at area senior centers, and to fill general needs for the Bright Futures programs at local schools.

"Our associates love being able to help people in their communities who might not have much during the holiday season," said Donny Story, chief executive officer and president for Arvest in Fayetteville and southern Washington County.

Associates raised more than $4,600 during 2020 through their Jeans Day donations in these branches and well over 600 people will be the benefactors of these donations.

There were 400 water bottles distributed to Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Lincoln schools.

The bank donated 193 bags for Meals on Wheels participants in these communities. Each bag was filled with bottles of water, canned chicken, tissues, fruit, soup, crackers, a notepad and word search book, calendar, socks, cup of soup, mask lanyard, soap and wash cloths.

Harps in Prairie Grove and Lincoln donated fresh fruit for the bags for the homebound in their communities.