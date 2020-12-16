PRAIRIE GROVE
John Hill, 46, of Waldron, was cited Dec. 5 in connection with public intoxication.
Skyler Branch, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with DWI, careless driving, no liability insurance, open container.
Edward Pruneda, 31, of Kingman, Ariz., was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. He was arrested Dec. 9 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
A 15-year-old juvenile male was cited Dec. 8 in connection with sexting.
