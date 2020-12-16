Sign in
Prairie Grove Colors Day Cast by Mark Humphrey | December 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove freshman maid Emma Henry, daughter of David and Christy Henry, escorted by Marco Martinez (left), son of Marco and Maria Martinez; and Kyzer Wilmer, grandson of Anthony Craig and Anne Burnett.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove freshman maid Brayden Holland, daughter of Brandon and Heather Holland; escorted by Layton Hesgard (left), son of Samantha Green and Brad Hesgard; and Cam Roeder, son of Seth and Tammy Roeder.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore maid Ella Faulk, daughter of David and Krissy Faulk, and Lana Carr; escorted by Diego Juarez (left), son of Lucia Alvaro; and Aiden Jentzsch, son of Kevin and Gena Knight.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore maid Elizabeth Stoufer, daughter of Brent and Nicole Stoufer; escorted by Landon Semrad (left), son of Greg and Chrysi Semrad; and Brinden Bristow, grandson of Dennis and Sharon Carte.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Maci Edwards, daughter of Mark and Sarah Edwards; escorted by Eli Fisk (left), son of Joshua and Lisa Fisk; and Evan Foster, son of Dana Turner and Wayne Foster.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Addie Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall; escorted by Knox Laird (left), son of Craig and Tracy Laird; and Gabe Foster, son of Tony and Cassandra Barrientez.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Jasmine Wynos, daughter of Jesse and Amy Tackett; escorted by Colin Faulk (left), son of David and Krissy Faulk, and Lana Carr; and Ethan Gross, son of Gerald and Cori Gross.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Kelsey Pickett, daughter of Bobby and Jeri Lynn Pickett; escorted by team captains, Sloan Smith (left), son of Anthony and Cystal Smith; and Blake Gardner, son of Alan and Janet Gardner.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove Colors Day Queen Kelsey Pickett, receives congratulatory kisses from team captains, Sloan Smith (left) and Blake Gardner.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove Colors Day Queen Kelsey Pickett, daughter of Bobby and Jeri Lynn Pickett; escorted by team captains, Sloan Smith (left), son of Anthony and Cystal Smith; and Blake Gardner, son of Alan and Janet Gardner; and attendants, Griffin Kilgore, son of Brent and Whitney Kilgore; Evie Davis, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis; and Ethan Hardy, son of Jessica Hardy.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Jeryn Carter, daughter of Lisa and Daryl Martinez; escorted by Cole Cash (left), son of Wade and Cheryl Cash; and John King, son of Cassie and Ben Alvis, and Roger King.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove freshman maid Brayden Holland, daughter of Brandon and Heather Holland; escorted by Layton Hesgard (left), son of Samantha Green and Brad Hesgard; and Cam Roeder, son of Seth and Tammy Roeder.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore maid Ella Faulk, daughter of David and Krissy Faulk, and Lana Carr; escorted by Diego Juarez (left), son of Lucia Alvaro; and Aiden Jentzsch, son of Kevin and Gena Knight.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore maid Elizabeth Stoufer, daughter of Brent and Nicole Stoufer; escorted by Landon Semrad (left), son of Greg and Chrysi Semrad; and Brinden Bristow, grandson of Dennis and Sharon Carte.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Jeryn Carter, daughter of Lisa and Daryl Martinez; escorted by Cole Cash (left), son of Wade and Cheryl Cash; and John King, son of Cassie and Ben Alvis, and Roger King.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior maid Jeryn Carter, daughter of Lisa and Daryl Martinez; escorted by Cole Cash (left), son of Wade and Cheryl Cash; and John King, son of Cassie and Ben Alvis, and Roger King.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Addie Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall; escorted by Knox Laird (left), son of Craig and Tracy Laird; and Gabe Foster, son of Tony and Cassandra Barrientez.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Jasmine Wynos, daughter of Jesse and Amy Tackett; escorted by Colin Faulk (left), son of David and Krissy Faulk, and Lana Carr; and Ethan Gross, son of Gerald and Cori Gross.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Kelsey Pickett, daughter of Bobby and Jeri Lynn Pickett; escorted by team captains, Sloan Smith (left), son of Anthony and Cystal Smith; and Blake Gardner, son of Alan and Janet Gardner.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove Colors Day Queen Kelsey Pickett, receives congratulatory kisses from team captains, Sloan Smith (left) and Blake Gardner.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove Colors Day Queen Kelsey Pickett, daughter of Bobby and Jeri Lynn Pickett; escorted by team captains, Sloan Smith (left), son of Anthony and Cystal Smith; and Blake Gardner, son of Alan and Janet Gardner; and attendants, Griffin Kilgore, son of Brent and Whitney Kilgore; Evie Davis, daughter of Wesley and Natasha Davis; and Ethan Hardy, son of Jessica Hardy.

