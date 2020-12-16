Sign in
Prairie Grove Hosts Reverse Christmas Parade by Lynn Kutter | December 16, 2020 at 9:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption First Baptist Church in Prairie Grove presented this Christmas display about the birth of Jesus Christ for the Prairie Grove parade on Saturday night.

Backwoods Axe House in Prairie Grove was one of many local businesses that had a float in the Reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Prairie Grove's Reverse Christmas Parade had 30 entries, including this one from Farmers Cooperative on Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER RiLynn Foster, the 2020 Lincoln Riding Club's Little Miss, was dressed warmly for Prairie Grove's Reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Smiles were abundant along the Prairie Grove Reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday, including the smiles from these unidentified spectators. Temperatures turned cold for the evening, making it warm for those staying in their cars.

Megan Wood, director of Prairie Grove Public Library, hands out a free book to children in the Prairie Grove Reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday night. Spectators stayed in their vehicles as they drove through the parade to see about 30 entries set up along the parade route.

A steady stream of vehicles drove slowly through Prairie Grove's Reserve Christmas Parade. Prairie Grove police officers directed traffic at the start of the parade on Mock Street and the Mayor greeted spectators at the end of the parade, along with Farmington and Prairie Grove fire departments, and of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

These two children are ready to see the Prairie Grove Christmas Parade on Saturday. More than 400 vehicles participated in the drive-through event.

Blush & Bloom Boutique of Prairie Grove had a fun, wintry theme for its entry in the Prairie Grove Reverse Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Prairie Grove High Jazz Band entertained parade spectators with Christmas music. Clay Battles plays the keyboard for the band. The front of his keyboard was decorated with Christmas lights.

